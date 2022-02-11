 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 30 cents to $274.52/cwt.
  • Select down 1.12 to $267.83/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 214 head sold live at $141 and 78 head sold dressed at $224. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,732 head sold live at $142.60-144.70 and 35 head sold dressed at $220.

Weakness yesterday may have been due to pressure on financial markets, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Market is holding a higher than normal premium to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.

