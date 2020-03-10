Cash cattle traded at an average of $113.17 last week, and lower trade is expected this week, Allendale said. “These expectations come even after factoring in the 9,300 head decline in offered fat cattle on the show list,” they said. Last week’s mark of $113 was $15 under last year’s number of $128.
There are hopes that outside market forces could support the cattle markets today, The Hightower Report said, but don’t expect a full-on turnaround. “With the recent collapse in prices, the cattle market may be set for a technical correction, but not much more,” they said. “Weights are already too high, and cancellations of beef orders could cause cattle supply to back up.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 3.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.78%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.12%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.92% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.64%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.93% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.85%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.81%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 1.91%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.55 (8.16%), and April gasoline is up 3.85%.