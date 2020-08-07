Pressure to add inventory for next week propelled higher prices in the north yesterday, The Cattle Report said. Packers bought what they could at $102-103 but then were forced to pay up to $101 in Kansas because northern sellers required still higher prices
Beef sales were reported at 13,366 metric tons for the week ending July 30, Allendale reported. That is 39% less than the previous year. That stopped three weeks of good sales.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. European stocks traded mostly in the red on Friday with the DAX 30 hovering around 12,600, amid renewed concerns about US-China tensions after US president Donald Trump banned transactions with Chinese tech group Tencent and with the owner of TikTok ByteDance. At the same time, investors await a coronavirus relief package to be announced in the US. On the economic data front, industrial output in Germany and France grew more than expected in June as the economies continue their recovery from the pandemic. The Shanghai Composite fell 32.43 points or 0.96% to 3354.03 on Friday, closing 0.95% higher for the week. President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders prohibiting U.S. residents from doing business with the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps beginning 45 days from now.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.53% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 51 cents (1.22%), and June gasoline is down 0.52%.