- Choice down 36 cents to $240.39.
- Select down $1 to $228.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,373 head sold dressed at $181.93 to $182, with 1,929 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 469 head were sold live at $115.29 and 2,803 were sold dressed at $180.73 to $181.54.
Weakness in equity markets and a bearish tilt to outside markets helped trigger some selling in the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.
Boxed beef prices were up and April live cattle were down today, according to Total Farm Marketing.