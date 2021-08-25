Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 69 cents to $346.89/cwt.
- Select was $1.21 lower to $315.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 1,322 head sold dressed for $200-208. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 539 head sold dressed for $200-208.
Analysts continue to watch packer profit margins.
“Packer profit margins remain extremely high, and if market-ready supplies tighten at all, packers are likely to bid up in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $347.51, down 7 cents on the day.”
“A lack of strong cash activity after sharply higher future prices earlier in the week failed to materialize and consequently, the futures market, it appears, needed to drop back to get more in line with cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Top cash bids in the country today were 120 to 122. Feeder cattle prices finished mixed.”