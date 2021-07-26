The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle futures are starting the week mixed to higher. “Friday’s USDA Cattle Inventory confirmed what the market knew, that cattle numbers were tightening,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Cattle prices are expected to continue to react today to moderately bullish news on cattle numbers from the USDA on Friday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. However, Cash cattle trade continues to have two personalities. Northern sales have remained above the South’s market, Brugler said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. European shares fell today, amid concerns over inflation and the impact of rising Covid-19 cases and new restrictions on the global economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed as the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 83 points or 2.3, falling for the second straight session amid mounting worries over tighter government rules. While in Japan investors returned from 2 days of holidays and digested positive corporate earnings while pandemic concerns capped gains,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 35 cents (0.49%), and September gasoline is down 0.39%.