August live cattle expired at the end of the session, and finished its trading life 1.300 lower to 118.950. With the close, the technical picture in the October and December futures looks weak, particularly at the start of the new month today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
USDA’s ag attaché sees Brazilian beef production pulling back in 2021, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.30%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.11%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.83. European equities rose around 1% on Wednesday, after ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said to El Confidencial the Eurozone economy is performing better in 2021 than expected, and it will be reflected in the projections to be published in the coming days. Upbeat comments came after eurozone inflation data on Tuesday rattled market sentiment in the region. The Eurozone inflation rate jumped more than expected in August to a near decade-high of 3%, far above ECB’s 2% target. Meantime, German retail sales sank 5.1% from the prior month, way below expectations. Meantime, Eurozone manufacturing PMI was confirmed at a 6-month low in August, while both Spanish and Italian factory activity growth beat forecast. The Euro Area unemployment rate came in in line with expectations at a 14-month low. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 23 points or 0.65% to close at a near 6-week high at 3,567 on Wednesday after disappointing manufacturing data for August raised hopes of new stimulus to support China's economic recovery. The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 in August, the first contraction in factory activity since April 2020.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.31%, and June gasoline is down 0.43%.