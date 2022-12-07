Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $6.31 higher to $248.96/cwt.
- Select was up 63 cents to $219.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,572 head sold live for $156-158, and 6,557 head sold dressed for $246-247. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 380 head sold live for $156, and 580 head sold dressed for $246-247.
The sharp break in the beef market over the last couple of days has caught traders’ attention. “The break pulled the market back to a significant discount to the cash market and this may have caused selling to slow,” The Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $251.03, up $8.38 on the day.”