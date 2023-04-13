Beef prices have been strong lately, which has helped support the rally in cattle, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA boxed beef cutout was up $3.33 at mid-session yesterday and closed $3.38 higher at $298.48.”
Impressively, William Moore of Price Futures Group said, the market is “still at a discount to the cash.” He said the rally is “incredible” as pork hits lows, showing consumers have yet to switch from steaks to pork chops.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. “Outside markets are little changed as traders await this morning's PPI (Producer Price Index),” Blue Line Futures said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.46%, EUR/USD was up 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.51%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 22 cents (0.28%), and May gasoline is down 1.50%.