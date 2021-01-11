Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 89 cents to $207.69/cwt.
- Select fell 95 cents to $195.74.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 549 head were sold live at $109-111, and 78 head were sold dressed at $174. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Concern about food service demand put pressure on the cattle market, although feeders did bounce back a bit, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Weights remain heavy and packers don’t want heavy cattle, according to ADM Investor Services. That is keeping a lid on futures prices.