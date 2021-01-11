 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 89 cents to $207.69/cwt.
  • Select fell 95 cents to $195.74.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 549 head were sold live at $109-111, and 78 head were sold dressed at $174. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

Concern about food service demand put pressure on the cattle market, although feeders did bounce back a bit, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Weights remain heavy and packers don’t want heavy cattle, according to ADM Investor Services. That is keeping a lid on futures prices.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Steer weights fell 8 pounds in this specific week to 913 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers were down by 8 also in just this one week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, trader…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Last week ended on a weak note as packers bought a few cattle for $110 after paying $112 for the bulk of last week's inventory, according to T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Choppy trade ix expected after yesterday’s lower prices, The Hightower Report said. “. Technically, the cattle market broke support while appr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is struggling to hold near the highs seen in December and September, The Hightower Report said. “The market is also holding …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures had a nice day yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They were up almost $3 on the close.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News