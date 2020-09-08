Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.03 to $224.82/cwt.
- Select was 84 cents lower to $208.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 38 head sold dressed for $161.
“Cattle slaughter last week was up 10.9% from the same week last year and production was up 13.1% from the same week last year, though the huge increases were due to the Labor Day holiday last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October live cattle made their highest close today since Aug. 27 and were able to close back above the 10-day moving average resistance.”
Traders saw some good signs in the market’s technical information. “The market now above the 60-day moving average suggests the longer-term trend has turned up,” the Hightower Report said. “The daily stochastics have crossed over up which is a bullish indication. The stochastics indicators are rising from oversold levels, which is bullish and should support higher prices.”