Cattle

Live cattle futures ended the Friday session down 10 to 50 cents in the front months. For the week, Dec fats faded by $1.35, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

Following that mood, the market may struggle and see more long liquidation selling if the beef market remains weak, The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. European stock indexes mostly rebounded after a weak opening this morning, led by travel shares, after Ryanair posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the first half of its financial year and said it expected to return to pre-Covid annual profit levels this year, according to TradingEconomics.com. In Asian markets, “robust quarterly earnings reports and upbeat corporate outlooks” lifted sentiment in Japan, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.38%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.27%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning down 95 cents (1.03%), and December gasoline is down 1.40%.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Export sales were slow, and weakness in outside market forces helped to pressure the market lower Thursday, but solid gains in the beef market…

Cattle

“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to…

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

The technical action is bearish and the market acts like a more significant correction might be in order, said the Hightower Report. “It is al…

