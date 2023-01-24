 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.80 to $269.64/cwt.
  • Select down 2.10 to $252.39/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 343 head sold dressed at $252.00.

Supply is expected to tighten in the weeks aheade and this is expected to provide some underlying support for the beef market and cash market, according to the Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 124k head. That compares to 125k last week and 118k head during the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

