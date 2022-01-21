Cattle futures are called steady to higher as money continues to make its way into the commodity markets this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. April live cattle start the day at Thursday’s settlement price of $143.175, inside Wednesday’s higher trading range.
Going into this afternoon’s monthly cattle on feed report, analysts surveyed anticipate seeing 0.2% fewer cattle on feed as of Jan. 1 than in 2021, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.77. European stocks fell more than 1% on Friday, with tech and growth shares among the worst performers, as the prospect of tighter monetary policy across the globe this year and tensions between the US and Russia weighed on sentiment. Elsewhere, energy stocks were also under pressure as crude prices fell from recent seven-year highs. On the economic data front, Britain's retail sales slumped 3.7% in December, the largest decline since last January and compared with forecasts of a 0.6% drop. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.91% to close at 3,523 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.19% to 14,030 on Friday, as mainland stocks failed to gather momentum even after Beijing stepped up its policy easing efforts to shore up growth. The People’s Bank of China slashed the 1-year LPR by 10 bps to 3.7% and the mortgage benchmark by 5 bps to 4.6% on Thursday, following a surprise move on Monday with a cut to the 1-year MLF. The moves sent a strong signal for policy direction and reflected how the central bank is responding more quickly to cushion a slowing economy. Concerns grew last year over the sustainability of growth in China amid weak consumer spending, tighter regulations, a struggling property sector and Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid policy. Healthcare, technology and industrial firms led the declines. Recent losses brought the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices 3.22% and 5.57% lower, respectively, since the start of the year.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.46%, and March gasoline is down 1.13%.