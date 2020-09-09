Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.87 to $222.95/cwt.
- Select went down 95 cents to $207.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,243 head sold dressed at $160-161, with 4,749 sold live at $100-101. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,610 head were sold live at $100-101, and 2,819 head were sold dressed at $158-161.
Daily slaughter has “overcome flagging consumer demand,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He noted that an increase in average weights is making it difficult for the October contract hold any rallies.
The slow reopenings of restaurants and consumer demand is limiting retail beef demand, Stewart-Peterson said, as prices are falling below the 10-day moving average.