The cattle market continues to see a clash of bullish supply expectations for the fourth quarter and for the first half of next year, against the bearish influence of the continued liquidation of cows, and heavy placements of heifers, The Hightower Report said today.
The weaker price action is a concern that front-end futures are looking to test support back to the 200-day moving average, near $140 in the October live cattle futures, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.64%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.52%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.34%. European equity markets extended gains for the third session today and are on course for their biggest monthly gain since November 2020, “boosted by strong economic data, upbeat corporate updates and hopes of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate hiking pace,” TradingEconomics.com said. In contrast Asian markets, stocks were mostly down. The Shanghai Composite reversed gains from earlier this week, as China’s top leaders pledged to achieve the best possible result for the economy, but did not announce new stimulus policies in the quarterly meeting of the Politburo,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.89% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.897%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.61%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.28 (2.34%), and September gasoline is up 1.07%.