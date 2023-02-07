Low cattle weights and tightening numbers are giving a bullish tilt to the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. “But, the premium of April cattle to the cash market is significant,” they noted. “Given the fundamental set up, August cattle looks the most undervalued at present.”
April cattle markets “remain in a steep uptrend” and has made contract highs for three sessions in a row, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.54%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 82 cents (1.12%), and March gasoline is up 0.96%.