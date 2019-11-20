Cold Storage estimates have October beef stocks seen around 465.940 million pounds, a 2 million pound increase over September, Allendale said. The five-year average is a 9 million increase from September.
Fed cattle is trading at a $10 premium to the cash market. Estimates on the USDA Cattle on Feed report Friday are bearish. “The market looks vulnerable to a serious correction,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.43%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.94%. European stocks traded lower on Wednesday morning, following overnight losses in Asia after US President Trump said “If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher,” during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. All sectors traded in negative territory with banks, autos and basic resources shares among the worst performers shedding more than 1%. The Shanghai Composite lost 12 points or 0.4% to 2922 by 1:30pm CST. Market participants are cautious of further deterioration in relations between the United States and China, after the Senate unanimously passed the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 26 cents (0.47%), and December gasoline is up 0.52%.