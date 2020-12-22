Support for cattle is being found in the retail sector, Total Farm Marketing said as wholesale values are also finding some stability.
“Feeders see higher potential as the strong cash markets and technical buying supports futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Despite beef prices improving, “the market will also need to realize the large premium of February cattle to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. They said it could be tough as weights, supply and demand are all playing against the market.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.32%. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.86% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 74 cents (1.54%), and February gasoline is down 1.47%.