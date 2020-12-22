 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Support for cattle is being found in the retail sector, Total Farm Marketing said as wholesale values are also finding some stability.

“Feeders see higher potential as the strong cash markets and technical buying supports futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Despite beef prices improving, “the market will also need to realize the large premium of February cattle to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. They said it could be tough as weights, supply and demand are all playing against the market.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.32%. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.86% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.04%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 74 cents (1.54%), and February gasoline is down 1.47%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packers purchased what cattle they could at $110 but that turned out to be none in Texas and Kansas and only a few in the north, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The Hightower Report said the technical action is positive in the cattle markets “in spite of the sharp drop in beef prices to the lowest leve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Wholesale beef continued to plummet this week and cash traded down to $105, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures have seen open interest 25% under last year indicating we could see a supportive longer term market cycle, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The short-term action is bearish, “but the demand psychology has improved due to vaccines,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is unlikely to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News