Cattle

A low range close in cattle (June’s contract had its lowest daily close since October), showed price action staying weak, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is very cautious and further selling pressure on Thursday is likely.”

Feeder cattle also showed moderate losses on Wednesday, despite a rough day in the grain markets. “The weaker tone in live cattle futures and the risk off trade in the markets in general weighed on feeder prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The premium of the front month contracts to the feeder cash index is still concerning.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.96%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.92%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was 2.34%. “After the latest earnings results stateside showed that inflation is hurting company profits, autos and retail stocks were among the biggest draggers to European indexes,” Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.89%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.64%, EUR/USD was up 0.71% and USD/JPY was down 0.78%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.67 cents (3.44%), and July gasoline is down 3.71%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

