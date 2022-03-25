 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 23 cents to $262.64/cwt.
  • Select down 45 cents to $252.14/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA 187 head sold live at $138 and 86 head sold dressed at $221. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 50 head sold dressed at $220.56.

Expectations for a shift lower in production plus a firm to both beef and cash cattle markets helped to support, according to the Hightower Report.

If current rally on rib and loin sections is an Easter rally, look for these cuts to drop as consumers go back to ground beef, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

