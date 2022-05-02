April cattle ended its trading life on Friday, finishing at 141.900, after gaining 3.400 on its last day. June cattle posted its lowest close since March 4, and trade within one tick of the 132.475 April low. The market is technically hanging on by a thread and could be susceptible to more pressure this week as the market is looking for a near-term low, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Cash cattle is holding OK, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The boxed beef market was lower on Friday.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.39%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.77%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. Europe’s major stock indices traded lower on Monday, with France’s CAC 40 erasing 1% and leading losses, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 and the German DAX fell 0.8% each. Market sentiment was dominated by growth woes, after PMI readings of China’s manufacturing and services confirmed a worsening contraction in both sectors over the weekend, reflecting stringent lockdowns and other restrictions in major cities. In Europe, confidence among Swiss consumers slumped to its lowest since Q2 2020, while retail sales in Germany unexpectedly declined in March. Investors are now gearing up for major central bank meetings, namely the US Fed on Wednesday and the Bank of England the day after, with a 50 basis point rate hike widely expected in the US. Later in the session, attention will center around a slew of confidence indicators and PMI releases. Markets are closed in the UK and in China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.44%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.84%, and June gasoline is down 1.46%.