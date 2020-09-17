Even with the weak fundamental cash news, the market has been able to rally and the premium of futures to the cash market could be a limiting factor on further rally attempts, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures have increased over the first half of September despite stable to declining dressed cash prices and choice cutout values, CIH said this their Margin Watch report for the first half of September this morning.
However, if the slaughter pace picks up and beef prices remain sluggish, “it may be difficult to absorb the extra supply due to very high weights of slaughter animals,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.78%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.73%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.40%. Stock markets in Europe were down as part of global sentiment after U.S. policymakers projected a slower pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and signaled that rates would stay near zero through 2023, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, matched the global downward trend as risk sentiment soured following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: November TI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.25%, and November gasoline is up 0.25%.