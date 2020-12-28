Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 28 cents to $207.82/cwt.
- Select went down $1.28 to $196.65.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota 70 head were sold live at $109 and 43 head were sold dressed at $172. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Feeder cattle have “defied the odds” recently with gains, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We haven’t seen (pressure) translate. I think it’s going to be a bit of a tug of war between the bulls and bears.”
February live cattle finished sharply higher, up 0.80 to 115.77, their highest level since Oct. 1. The strong trend in cattle prices last week, with the 5-area average up about $3 from the previous week, may have boosted trader optimism, according to The Hightower Report. The signing of the COVID relief bill adds to the optimism for beef demand.