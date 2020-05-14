Cash live cattle are trading choppy but in a generally higher trend this week, said The Hightower Report.
The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came up 91,000 head yesterday which brings the total up for the week, but still down more than 100,000 a year ago, The Hightower Report said.
The stiff discount of futures to the cash market could help support, The Hightower Report said this morning, also noting that “June cattle are on technical correction.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.49%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.29%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.21%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 2.30% percent and London’s FTSE 100 cropped 2.83%. Stock markets in Europe were down again, hitting a five week low as the euro weakened below $1.08 as risk appetite deteriorated after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the U.S. economy risks a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus outbreak, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly down as well, extending previous session's losses amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as some countries began reopening their economies and warnings from U.S. experts “of a recession worse than any since World War Two,” TradingEconomics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index closed down 0.95%, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.49%, and July gasoline is up 1.58%.