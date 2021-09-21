 Skip to main content
Cattle

A positive tone seems to be hitting the cattle market, The Hightower Report said and that should help turn the market higher. “There is technical support for October cattle at $121.70,” they said, with resistance at $124.07 and $125.42.

“Feeders saw a complete turn off the session lows to finish slightly higher to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Short covering and weakness in the grain markets supported the feeder market. September feeders may be more tied to the Feeder cash index.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.40%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.35%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.17%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 48 cents (0.67%), and November gasoline is up 0.15%.

