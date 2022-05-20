“Live cattle continues to be the revolving door of disappointment,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve got the cash market still lingering around $140 and these June futures are stuck in the low 130s. We’ve been trying to be as optimistic as possible, but the outside market volatility has been a significant headwind that’s kept buyers at bay in the live cattle sector.”
We have a cattle-on-feed report today, so be prepared for a little volatility perhaps on Monday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.96%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.39%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.87% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.85%. European stock markets traded higher on Friday, following two sessions of losses supported by positive trends in Asian markets after the PBoC cut its five-year loan prime rate by a record 15bps to support the economy. Still, investors remain concerned over the global growth outlook and the recession risk arising from surging inflation and rising borrowing costs. On the data front, producer inflation in Germany broke a fresh record high for the 5th month and consumer confidence in the UK fell to its lowest level in at least 48 years although retail sales unexpectedly jumped. Meanwhile, on the corporate front, net profit and sales from Richemont were strong, prompted by American demand. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.6% to close at 3,147 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.82% to 11,455 on Friday, hitting their highest in a month, after China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages more than expected to support a slowing economy. China lowered the 5-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45%, the most since the mechanism was revamped in 2019, while keeping the 1-year LPR unchanged at 3.7%. Investors have been eyeing stronger policy support amid the economic fallout from COVID lockdowns.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.10%, and June gasoline is up 1.23%.