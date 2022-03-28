The cattle on feed report Friday was seen as being a little bit bearish compared to expectations, though placements were higher than anticipated, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Some people are expecting the market to open a little lower this morning because of the placement number.
More cattle moved off feedlots that traders expected, according to The Hightower Report. Overall, the USDA report Friday was a mixed bag.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.83%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.71%. European equity markets rose on Monday to start the week as optimism over Ukraine and Russia peace talks and lower oil prices more than offset worries over the economic outlook and further supply constraints after China announced a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai. News showed that Ukraine President Zelensky is willing for Ukraine to assume neutral status and compromise over the eastern Donbas region. There are no major economic releases scheduled for Monday. Germany’s DAX was up more than 1%, leading European stocks, with automakers and chemical stocks among the best performers as all sectors entered positive territory except oil and gas. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.07% to close at 3,215 while the Shenzhen Component fell 1.02% to 11,950 on Monday, as mainland shares came under renewed pressure from a phased lockdown in Shanghai which restricted movement and disrupted business operations. China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus adds uncertainties to the outlook for the economy, making it even harder for the country to achieve its 5.5% GDP growth target this year. Meanwhile, analysts expect momentum to pick up in the second quarter on monetary, fiscal and property easing, and a more pragmatic approach to contain virus outbreaks. Consumer stocks led the declines, with losses from Kweichow Moutai (-1.7%), Wuliangye Yibin (-3.8%) and Luzhou Lao (-4.4%). New energy and healthcare firms mostly dropped as well, including Tianqi Lithium (-5.7%), Contemporary Amper (-3%), BYD Company (-2.1%), Nantong Jinghua (-4.9%) and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (-3.5%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 1.68%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.58%, and April gasoline is down 3.68%.