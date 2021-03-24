Generous moistures across a broad region of the Plains will keep demand good for replacement cattle, according to The Cattle Report. All classes were mostly steady in price.
April cattle has consolidated at the $1.188-$1.20 trading range for the month of March as traders wait to see if the $5 premium in the cash market will be enough, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27. European stocks continued to trade lower on Wednesday, amid persistent concerns that rising coronavirus infections and lockdowns could delay an already tepid economic recovery in the continent despite strong preliminary PMIs data. The Netherlands joined Germany, France and many other countries on the continent and extended the curfew by 3 more weeks. Covid-19 cases are also rising elsewhere, with the WHO saying it represents truly worrying trends. Manufacturing output growth hit a record high in both the Euro Area and Germany; and France’s factory sector expanded the most since January 2018. Also, services activity unexpectedly returned to growth in Germany and fell less than expected in both the Eurozone and France. The Shanghai Composite fell 44.45 points or 1.3% to 3367.06 on Wednesday, nearing fresh 4-month lows amid concerns of potential rate hike and policy tightening globally while elevated US Treasury yields also dampened risk appetite.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.09%, and May gasoline is up 1.11%.