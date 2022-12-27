 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition and ideas that feedlot areas will turn warmer this week are seen as negative factors.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.72% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%.Production is rising for car manufacturers in the UK, which may be a good sign of economic growth, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.98% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.16%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.42%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 30 cents (0.36%), and February gasoline is down 0.55%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quar…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With the sluggish beef market this week and increased concerns over consumer demand in the near term, cash cattle fell $2.40 on the week, acco…

Cattle

“Tomorrow brings the next Cattle on Feed report and the market is anticipating friendly numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After the streng…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News