The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition and ideas that feedlot areas will turn warmer this week are seen as negative factors.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.72% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%.Production is rising for car manufacturers in the UK, which may be a good sign of economic growth, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.98% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.42%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 30 cents (0.36%), and February gasoline is down 0.55%.