Cow slaughter continues to be large indicating liquidation of some herds from drought in the Southwest, according to The Cattle Report. Most of the increase in cow slaughter is from the beef herd while dairy cows are running under last year as dairy margins improve.
Cattle on Feed will be out today at 2 pm Central. Estimates from Urner Barry show Oct 1 On Feed at 103.2% of last year, September placements 102.4% and September marketings 105.8%. Allendale sees those numbers at 102.7%, 98.9% and 105.2% respectively.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.70. European stocks traded higher on Friday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.9% lifted by upbeat corporate updates and coronavirus vaccine news. Carmakers shares outperformed after Germany’s Daimler AG raised its full-year profit forecast and reported stronger-than expected quarterly results. Bank stocks were also among the best performers as Barclays reported a net profit of £611 million for the quarter, more than doubling expectations of £273.5 million. Meanwhile, rising coronavirus infections remain in the spotlight, with Europe crossing the 200K daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Thursday but biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences received US FDA approval for its antiviral therapy. The Shanghai Composite fell 34.5 points or 1.04% to 3278 on Friday, retreating for the third session and closing 0.09% higher for the week. Investors turned cautious ahead of China’s Fifth Plenum of the 19th Communist Party Congress next week. Sentiment was also weighed down by a warning from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying that there were still significant policy differences with Democrats in stimulus talks and these were unlikely to be resolved before the November election.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 1.65%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.42%, and December gasoline is up 0.18%.