Feeder markets are seeing “lower trade,” influenced by a premium of August’s contract to the cash index “and strong prices in the corn market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The weaker corn market tone last night could support feeders on the open this morning.”
“With the holiday past, the influence of cash trade, grain markets, and other outside markets will be key for cattle price direction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “On Friday, the live market traded the opposite of Thursday with light weakness in the front month futures.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.24%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.32%.A partial ban on Russian oil imports is creating a surge in crude oil prices, TradingEconomics.com said, hitting two-month highs. In Asian markets, Chinese cities eased coronavirus curbs and introduced new stimulus measures to support economic recovery. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.86%, EUR/USD was down 0.91% and USD/JPY was up 0.86%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.60 (3.15%), and July gasoline is up 2.24%.