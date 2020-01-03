Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on moderate to fairly good demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 24 cents to $208.49/cwt.
- Select went up $2.76 cents to $205.39.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 14,326 head sold dressed at $197-200, with 7,354 head sold live at $122-125. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,687 head were sold live at $121-127.50, and 3,660 head were sold dressed at $193-200.
“In order to rationalize the premium of futures to the cash market, cash cattle should stay steady or higher in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower Report said. Beef production is expected to increase by 520 mln pounds, which would be the largest increase since 2008.
Supply fundamentals are “beginning to show a bearish tilt,” Stewart-Peterson said. Funds are net long, they said, “so the technical breakdown has the potential to spark long liquidation and further downside.”