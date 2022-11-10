Technical action is “bearish” in the cattle markets, and the market is “slicing” through close-in support levels, The Hightower Report said. “It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter supply ahead, and this may have sparked some long liquidation selling.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 3.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.66%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.64% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.93%. Investors welcomed a “softer-than-expected” U.S. inflation reading, reinforcing the bets made by the Federal Reserve in hopes of slowing inflation. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.58%, EUR/USD was up 1.27% and USD/JPY was down 1.99%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 40 cents (0.45%), and January gasoline is up 0.42%.