Corn and wheat rallies yesterday “pressured the cattle market” Monday, and may drive trade on Tuesday, Barchart said. “Despite these macro concerns, the Choice Select spread is historically wide for this time.”
Consumer demand “remains bearish,” they said. “Even higher price poultry might not be enough to improve the demand outlook.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.53%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.87%), and October gasoline is up 0.30%.