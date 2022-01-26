Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.92 to $289.46/cwt.
- Select up down $3.60 to $279.60/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 165 head sold live at $136-137 and 1,932 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,113 head sold live at $137 and 1,781 head sold dressed at $217-218.
Economic concerns have been pressuring cattle markets this week, ADM Investor Services said. “Slaughter appears to be coming off the problems packers have had with Omicron.”
After two consecutive tests of the 100-day moving average, the path of least resistance was higher, Total Farm Marketing said. Cash trade “was supportive given the weakness in the futures market.”