The lower close Wednesday after a contract high represents a key technical reversal and would suggest a top is in place, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle slid into the Thanksgiving. Futures trading this morning with a normal start and closes early today, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.19%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. Stock markets in Europe were up slightly, but mostly flat this morning with trading volumes expected to remain subdued due to a shortened US session after the full-day closure on Thursday. Meanwhile investors continue to parse the latest remarks from the ECB and the Federal Reserve, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as “COVID-related concerns in China countered fresh support for the country’s ailing property sector,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 40 overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.50%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.80 (2.31%), and January gasoline is up 0.28%.