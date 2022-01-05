 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 11 cents to $266.93.
  • Select was up 38 cents to $259.61.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska the USDA reported 2,926 head sold dressed at $219.99. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 1,817 head sold dressed at $219.07.

The market opened higher but failed to attract new buying interest as traders remain concerned about short-term demand, according to The Hightower Report.

Packers may e unwilling to bid up due to pressure on futures as well as high corn prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

