Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 11 cents to $266.93.
- Select was up 38 cents to $259.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska the USDA reported 2,926 head sold dressed at $219.99. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 1,817 head sold dressed at $219.07.
The market opened higher but failed to attract new buying interest as traders remain concerned about short-term demand, according to The Hightower Report.
Packers may e unwilling to bid up due to pressure on futures as well as high corn prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.