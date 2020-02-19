Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 56 cents to $205.57/cwt.
- Select fell $1.97 to $201.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were no reportable sales, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Chinese purchases could have an impact on markets, although traders were watching to see what the specific purchases will be.
“Chinese purchases of U.S. ag goods now count toward phase one commitments, though tariffs will not be issued until the beginning of March,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values continued their fall yesterday, and cash markets are weak.”
Analysts were watching to see if beef prices could improve.
“Without a strong advance for beef prices, expecting a higher trend in cash cattle in the weeks ahead is difficult,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $205.99, down 14 cents on the day. This is down from $208.09 on Friday.”