Boxed beef cutout values higher on choice and sharply higher on select on moderate to good demand and moderate offerings.
- Choice rose $1.91 to $240.50/cwt
- Select up $2.54 to $216.23/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 36 head sold dressed at $183, with no live sales. In Nebraska, there were no reported sales.
Placements into October and November are likely to come in well above year-ago levels, but the retail tone is still positive. Technically, futures are still overbought and may be overdue for a correction if fundamentals soften, Stewart-Peterson said.
If the current track for cattle prices continues its upward movement, beef producers might find black ink by the end of this month, according to The Cattle Report. Most of the past year has been filled with red ink with some losses reaching $300 per head.