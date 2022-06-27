Cattle owners in the Southern Plains have pulled the trigger on sales quickly and those sales may provide relief later as August cattle are marketed now, according to The Cattle Report.
The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed 11.846 million head of cattle were in 1,000+ head capacity feedlots on June 1. That was up 1.21% from June 2021, slightly lower than the 1.5% increase expected, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. European equity markets started the week higher, with both Germany’s DAX and the benchmark STOXX 600 rising almost 1%, led by gains in basic resources. Oil and mining companies advanced as easing Covid-19 restrictions in China lifted commodity prices. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.88% to close at 3,379 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.1% to 12,826 on Monday, hitting their highest levels in almost four months, with consumer and travel stocks leading the advance after Shanghai declared victory against Covid-19 over the weekend. The commercial hub of Shanghai will gradually return to normal life after city officials declared victory in the battle against the latest wave of Covid that put the city under lockdown for two months.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.47% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.59%, and June gasoline is up 0.51%.