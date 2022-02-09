 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Feeder cattle saw good buying support yesterday after the weak day in the grain markets, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Cattle futures are mostly higher awaiting cash trade today, Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing said early this morning.

However, traders remain concerned over too much dry weather in the central and southern plains which could eventually force an increase in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter into the spring which is bullish for later this year but bearish for the spring, The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.83%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.43%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.76%. With Germany leading the way, European stocks are trading higher today, with investors eyeing a large batch of earnings in the region and U.S. inflation data on Thursday for clues on the Fed’s tightening pace, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, both the Nikkei 225 Index and Shanghai’s Composite Index rose as Asian stocks tracked a strong overnight session on Wall Street, with investors at least temporarily putting aside concerns about upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.14%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.06%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 32 cents (0.36%), and March gasoline is up 0.24%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

