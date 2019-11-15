Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 26 cents to $240.80/cwt.
- Select went down $1.51 to $214.33.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,502 head sold dressed at $177-182, with 3,417 head sold live at $114-116.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,108 head were sold live at $114-119, and 1,612 head were sold dressed at $178-183.
February cattle hit its highest level since April this week, but closed down five points, The Hightower Report noted. “The reversal might be seen as a negative technical development,” they said.
Cattle is not finding much buying interest, Stewart-Peterson said, which suggests a near-term top might be in place. “Live cattle have begun to creep back from overbought levels for the first time since mid-September, and momentum indicators are beginning to point lower,” they said.