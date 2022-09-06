Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.05 to $260.47/cwt.
- Select up 72 cents to $239.30/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 37 head sold dressed at $228.00.
Traders see tightening supply into the fourth quarter as a bullish factor, according to The Hightower Report.
The USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 638,000 head. That was down 40,000 week over week but still 17,000 head above the same week last year. The YTD slaughter was reported at 22.745 mln head, 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.