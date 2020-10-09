Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.94 to $214.06/cwt.
- Select went down $3.28 to $199.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,233 head sold dressed at $169-170, with 13,940 live sales at $107-109. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,126 head were sold live at $104-110, and 4,908 head were sold dressed at $168-170.
“The large supply levels are pressuring the futures somewhat,” Virginia McGathey of Mcgathey Commodities said. “As demand tends to be more limited this time of year, the market had a bit of a pullback.”
“That weakness limited rallies in cattle this week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The feeder market added selling pressure as contracts struggled with the rally in grain and the technical weakness on the charts.”