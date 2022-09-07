 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 87 cents to $261.34/cwt.
  • Select was doen $1.79 to $237.51.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA report 787 head sold live for $146, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 99 head sold live for $138, and no dressed sales reported.

“Live cattle are relatively unchanged to lower, while feeders are lower with higher corn,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade is not yet established but asking prices in the South are between 143-144. Boxed beef has moved higher and may provide more incentive to the packer to bid up for cattle. Choice cuts up 1.05 and select up 0.72. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”

The technical picture had some positive indicators for cattle markets. “Momentum studies are trending higher from mid-range, which should support a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated,” the Hightower Report said. “A positive signal for trend short-term was given on a close over the 9-bar moving average.”

