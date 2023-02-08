Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 48 cents to $267.20/cwt.
- Select was down $4.17 to $253.16.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,961 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 450 head sold live for $158, and 78 head sold dressed for $250.
“After the USDA Cattle Inventory report, feeder cattle futures posted a strong rally, supported by the tight supply picture and decreased beef cow herd,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The March contract rallied nearly $10 from its January low, but the momentum may be starting to slip. The fundamentals are still very supportive in the cattle market overall.”
Traders are expecting a tighter supply, although there is a large premium of futures to the cash market. “Traders see a tightening supply situation ahead but with the large premium of futures to the cash market, it will take a major rally in the cash market to rationalize the current price level,” the Hightower Report said. “Cutout at mid-session was 266.79 up 0.07.”