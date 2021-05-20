Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 80 cents to $324.18/cwt.
- Select went up $1.92 to $301.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 882 head sold dressed at $191-193, with 4,352 sold live at $118-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,405 head were sold live at $117-121.15, and 3,368 head were sold dressed at $188-192.
Cash markets are “really not doing a whole lot,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. The market is sitting at $119-120 overall, and the market is “in the middle of no-man’s land” going into tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report.
Meanwhile, the corn gains today are limiting the feeder cattle, Sloup said. “It’s going to be very dependent on how these corn futures act in the coming sessions,” he said.