 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 80 cents to $324.18/cwt.
  • Select went up $1.92 to $301.61.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 882 head sold dressed at $191-193, with 4,352 sold live at $118-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,405 head were sold live at $117-121.15, and 3,368 head were sold dressed at $188-192.

Cash markets are “really not doing a whole lot,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. The market is sitting at $119-120 overall, and the market is “in the middle of no-man’s land” going into tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report.

Meanwhile, the corn gains today are limiting the feeder cattle, Sloup said. “It’s going to be very dependent on how these corn futures act in the coming sessions,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were mixed yesterday “with some buying strength in the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash markets are “m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News