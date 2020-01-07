Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on moderate demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 9 cents to $209.56/cwt.
- Select went up 2 cents to $206.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $197, with 200 sold live at $124-125. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
“Pundits have been predicting a top for a long time, but every time the market looks like it’s ready to roll over and die, it doesn’t,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He noted the market “can’t seem to make up its mind,” and fundamentals continue to lean toward a top.
“Cash market strength has been noted and the premium structure of futures to cash has reverted more in line with historical norms,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values are beginning to rebound higher as well.”