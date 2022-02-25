The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, about $2.50 across the board, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Slaughter numbers are still good.
Wholesale boxed beef prices weakened further on Thursday, with the choice premium now back to $4.69, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.90%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.46%. European stocks regained some ground and added around 2% on Friday, as investors took advantage of lower valuations following the last session's meltdown that sent major bourses to a level not seen since May 2021. Still, concerns about escalating tensions in eastern Europe continued to dominate market sentiment after Russia's move to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Western countries have already unveiled harsh new sanctions against Moscow. However, that did not target Russia's oil exports and did not block Russian access to the Swift global payment network. The pan-European STOXX 600 is on track for a second weekly decline and the steepest since late November. Domestically, the benchmark DAX 30 lost more than 6% this week, poised for the biggest drop since October. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.63% to close at 3,451 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.21% to 13,413 on Friday, as China’s central bank injected more liquidity into the financial system, while investors continued to assess risks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The People’s Bank of China injected 300 billion yuan worth of 7-day reverse repos into the banking system on Friday, compared with 10 billion yuan of such loans expiring on the same day. The additional liquidity brought the biggest weekly cash offering since January 2020 to 760 billion yuan on a net basis as the central bank seeks to maintain stable financial conditions and boost economic growth.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 22%, and April gasoline is up 0.28%.